Inhibrx’s Promising Study on INBRX-106 for Advanced Head and Neck Cancer

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. ((INBX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. is conducting a pivotal clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2/3, Randomized Study of INBRX-106 Combined With Pembrolizumab Versus Pembrolizumab as First Line Treatment for Patients With Recurrent or Metastatic (R/M) Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) Expressing PD-L1 (CPS ≥20) (HexAgon-HN).’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the hexavalent OX40 agonist antibody INBRX-106 combined with pembrolizumab compared to pembrolizumab alone in treating patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma that cannot be cured by local therapies.

The study is testing two interventions: INBRX-106, a hexavalent OX40 agonist antibody, and pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Both are administered via intravenous infusion every three weeks, with the goal of enhancing the immune response against cancer cells.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with a double-blind masking approach in phase 3. The primary purpose is treatment, with both participants and investigators blinded to the interventions in the later phase.

The study began on February 22, 2024, with the most recent update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the trial, which is still recruiting participants.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Inhibrx’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position INBRX-106 as a competitive treatment option in the oncology market. This could also impact competitors focusing on similar cancer therapies.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue