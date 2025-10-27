Inhibrx’s Phase 1 Study of INBRX-109: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Treatment

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. ((INBX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 study titled ‘An Open-Label, Multicenter, First-in-Human, Phase 1 Dose-Escalation and Multicohort Expansion Study of INBRX-109 in Subjects with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors Including Sarcomas.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of INBRX-109, a tetravalent antibody targeting the death receptor 5 (DR5), in treating various advanced solid tumors, including sarcomas. This study is significant as it explores a novel therapeutic approach for challenging cancer types.

The intervention being tested is INBRX-109, a recombinant humanized tetravalent antibody designed to target and activate DR5, potentially inducing cancer cell death. It is being tested both as a single agent and in combination with other chemotherapies.

The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a sequential model with no masking. Its primary purpose is treatment, focusing on dose escalation and expansion cohorts to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D).

The study began on October 11, 2018, with primary completion and estimated completion dates not specified. The latest update was submitted on December 9, 2024. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future developments.

This update could positively influence Inhibrx’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful outcomes might enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. Investors should monitor this study closely, considering the potential for significant advancements in cancer treatment.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

