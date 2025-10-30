Ingram Micro Reports Strong Q3 2025 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation ( (INGM) ) has provided an update.

Ingram Micro reported its fiscal third quarter 2025 results, showcasing a 7.2% increase in net sales to $12.6 billion, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of sales growth. The company highlighted strong performance across all key metrics, driven by solid execution and disciplined expense management, and expressed confidence in continuing this trend into the fourth quarter.

The most recent analyst rating on (INGM) stock is a Hold with a $24.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ingram Micro Holding Corporation stock, see the INGM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on INGM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INGM is a Neutral.

Ingram Micro’s overall stock score reflects strong technical indicators and positive earnings call highlights, indicating growth potential. However, financial performance challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, moderate the score. Valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly valued, providing a balanced investment outlook.

More about Ingram Micro Holding Corporation

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation operates in the technology distribution industry, offering a wide range of products and services including hardware, software, cloud solutions, and services. The company focuses on empowering customers in the AI era through its proprietary Xvantage platform and AI Enable program.

Average Trading Volume: 323,220

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.16B

