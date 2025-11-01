Ingram Micro Faces Stock Price Risks Amid Potential Large-Scale Share Sales by Major Shareholder

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (INGM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation faces a significant risk related to the potential sale of its Common Stock by itself or its major shareholder, Platinum. The market price of the company’s stock could decline if substantial amounts of shares are sold or if the market perceives that such sales are imminent. Platinum’s pledge of a large portion of its shares as collateral for a margin loan further exacerbates this risk, as foreclosure could lead to a substantial number of shares entering the public market. Additionally, Platinum’s rights to register and sell its shares without restrictions could increase market volatility and pressure the stock price downward.

