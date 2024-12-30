Ingenia Communities Updates on Securities Cessation

Ingenia Communities Group (AU:INA) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ingenia Communities Group has announced the cessation of 1,356 performance rights, effective December 30, 2024. This update reflects changes in the company’s issued capital, as reported in their recent announcement. Investors may want to watch for further developments in Ingenia’s financial strategies and capital management.

For further insights into AU:INA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.