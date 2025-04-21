INFRONEER Holdings Announces Board of Directors Nomination

The latest announcement is out from INFRONEER Holdings Inc. ( (JP:5076) ).

INFRONEER Holdings Inc. has announced a resolution by its Nominating Committee to propose candidates for its Board of Directors at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders. The company is transitioning to a ‘Company with Nominating Committee’ governance system to enhance management transparency and efficiency, aiming to increase corporate value by delegating more authority to the executive side while the Board focuses on supervisory functions.

