INFRONEER Advances in Tender Offer for Sumitomo Mitsui Construction

INFRONEER Holdings Inc. ( (JP:5076) ) has issued an update.

INFRONEER Holdings Inc. has announced progress in its tender offer to acquire Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd., aiming to make it a wholly-owned subsidiary. The company is navigating regulatory procedures under Philippine competition law, with expectations to commence the tender offer by early August 2025, pending completion of necessary legal processes.

More about INFRONEER Holdings Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 819,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen305.7B

