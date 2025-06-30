Infratil Updates FY2025 Dividend Reinvestment Plan Strike Price

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Infratil Limited ( (IFUUF) ) has shared an announcement.

Infratil Limited has updated its previous announcement regarding the final dividend for FY2025, setting the strike price for its Dividend Reinvestment Plan at NZD10.42983548 per share. This update is significant for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the financial entitlements under the plan, potentially impacting shareholder decisions and the company’s market positioning.

Infratil Limited is a company operating in the infrastructure investment industry. It primarily focuses on investing in energy, transport, and social infrastructure sectors, with a market presence in New Zealand and Australia.

