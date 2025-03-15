Infosys Announces Board Meeting Notice Publication

An announcement from Infosys Limited ( (IN:INFY) ) is now available.

Infosys Limited has announced the publication of a notice regarding its upcoming Board meeting in both English and regional Kannada newspapers. This move ensures transparency and keeps stakeholders informed about the company’s governance activities, reflecting Infosys’s commitment to maintaining open communication with its investors and the public.

More about Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited is a global leader in technology services and consulting, providing a wide range of services including IT consulting, software development, and business process management. The company focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to clients across various industries worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: -16.12%

Average Trading Volume: 208,496

Current Market Cap: 6558.2B INR

For detailed information about INFY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com