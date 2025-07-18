Informa PLC Updates Share Buyback Programme with £200 Million Commitment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Informa ( (GB:INF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing a minimum of £200 million in 2025 to enhance shareholder returns. Recently, the company purchased 189,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, which will adjust its total number of ordinary shares in issue to 1,304,463,904. This move is part of Informa’s broader strategy to strengthen its market position and deliver value to its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INF) stock is a Buy with a £10.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Informa stock, see the GB:INF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

The overall score is driven by strong financial and technical performance, as well as very positive earnings call guidance. The high valuation metric is a minor concern, but the company’s strategic initiatives and shareholder return focus provide a solid investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:INF stock, click here.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international group specializing in B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets. The company is focused on providing consistent shareholder returns through strategic capital allocation, including share buybacks.

Average Trading Volume: 4,760,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.89B

For a thorough assessment of INF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue