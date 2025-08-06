Informa PLC Updates Share Buyback Programme for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing a minimum of £350 million in 2025 to enhance shareholder returns. Recently, the company purchased 175,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, impacting its total number of shares in issue and voting rights, which now stand at 1,302,148,231 ordinary shares. This move is part of Informa’s broader capital allocation strategy, aiming to deliver consistent returns to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INF) stock is a Buy with a £9.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Informa stock, see the GB:INF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, supported by strategic corporate events and positive earnings call sentiment. However, high valuation metrics pose a risk, slightly offsetting the positive outlook.

Informa PLC is an international group operating in the B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets. The company focuses on providing platforms and opportunities for businesses to connect and exchange information, catering to a wide range of industries and sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,194,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.17B

