Informa PLC Updates Share Buyback Programme for 2025

Informa ( (GB:INF) ) has shared an update.

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing a minimum of £350 million for 2025. Recently, the company purchased 179,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, impacting its total number of shares and voting rights. This move is part of Informa’s broader strategy to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its market position.

Spark’s Take on GB:INF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa’s overall score is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, bolstered by a robust earnings call. However, high valuation concerns and technical indicators suggest some caution.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international group operating in the B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets. The company focuses on delivering consistent shareholder returns through various capital allocation strategies, including share buybacks.

Average Trading Volume: 4,194,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.17B

