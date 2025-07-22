Informa PLC Updates Share Buyback Programme for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Informa ( (GB:INF) ) is now available.

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing a minimum of £200 million for 2025 as part of its capital allocation strategy to deliver consistent shareholder returns. The recent purchase of 191,000 ordinary shares for cancellation reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, with implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INF) stock is a Buy with a £10.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Informa stock, see the GB:INF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa PLC shows a strong overall performance driven by robust earnings, positive technical indicators, and strategic corporate actions like the share buyback program. The high P/E ratio suggests some caution, but the attractive dividend yield and strong guidance for 2025 support a positive outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:INF stock, click here.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international group operating in the B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets sectors. The company focuses on providing business-to-business services and products, catering to a wide range of industries through events and digital platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 4,698,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.83B

For detailed information about INF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue