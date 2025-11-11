Informa PLC Reports Strong Growth and Future Prospects in 2025 Trading Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Informa ( (GB:INF) ) has provided an update.

Informa PLC has reported strong growth in its 10-month trading update for 2025, with a 6.6% increase in group underlying revenue and a reaffirmed full-year guidance. The company highlights robust performance in B2B Live Events and Academic Markets, and anticipates continued growth into 2026 with significant pre-booked revenues. Informa is also embedding AI technology into its operations to enhance productivity, and is actively engaging in a share buyback program. The upcoming Capital Markets Day in Dubai will showcase opportunities in the IMEA region, further solidifying Informa’s market positioning.

Informa’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including increased guidance and share buybacks. However, technical indicators suggest potential overbought conditions, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns. The company’s strategic initiatives and robust cash flow provide a solid foundation for future growth.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international group specializing in Live B2B Events, B2B Digital Services, and Academic Markets. The company focuses on leveraging the power of live events, unique specialist B2B brands, and proprietary first-party data to maintain leading positions in growth geographies and categories.

