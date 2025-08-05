Informa PLC Enhances Shareholder Returns with Buyback Programme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing at least £350 million in 2025 to enhance shareholder returns. Recently, the company purchased 177,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, which will adjust its total number of shares in issue to 1,302,323,231, reflecting its ongoing commitment to capital allocation and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INF) stock is a Buy with a £9.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Informa stock, see the GB:INF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa’s strong financial performance, positive technical indicators, and optimistic earnings call outlook are significant factors driving its score. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, which tempers the overall score. The company’s strategic initiatives and share buyback programme further enhance shareholder value, contributing positively to the score.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international group specializing in B2B events, digital services, and academic markets. The company focuses on delivering value through its diverse offerings in business-to-business interactions and knowledge dissemination.

Average Trading Volume: 4,194,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.17B

