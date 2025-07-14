Informa PLC Enhances Shareholder Returns with £200m Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Informa ( (GB:INF) ) has shared an announcement.

Informa PLC announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing a minimum of £200 million in 2025 to enhance shareholder returns. Recently, the company repurchased 189,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 834.65 pence per share, which will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 1,305,217,904. This move is part of Informa’s broader capital allocation strategy, aimed at strengthening its market position and delivering consistent value to shareholders.

Spark’s Take on GB:INF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum, positive earnings outlook, and strategic corporate actions like share buyback programs. While the stock is highly valued, its financial health and strategic growth initiatives provide a solid foundation for future performance.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international group operating in the B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets. The company focuses on providing business intelligence, academic publishing, and events management services to a global audience.

Average Trading Volume: 5,061,874

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.81B

