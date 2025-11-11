Informa PLC Advances Share Buyback Programme to Enhance Shareholder Returns

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Informa ( (GB:INF) ) has issued an announcement.

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme as part of its capital allocation strategy aimed at delivering consistent shareholder returns. The company has committed at least £350 million to this programme in 2025, recently purchasing 158,000 ordinary shares for cancellation. This move is expected to impact the company’s total number of ordinary shares in issue, reducing it to 1,291,179,783 shares, thereby potentially increasing shareholder value and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INF) stock is a Buy with a £1055.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Informa stock, see the GB:INF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including increased guidance and share buybacks. However, technical indicators suggest potential overbought conditions, and the high P/E ratio raises valuation concerns. The company’s strategic initiatives and robust cash flow provide a solid foundation for future growth.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international company operating in the B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets sectors. It focuses on providing services and products that facilitate business interactions and knowledge dissemination across various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 3,081,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £12.42B

