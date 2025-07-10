Informa PLC Advances Share Buyback Programme to Enhance Shareholder Returns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Informa ( (GB:INF) ) has shared an announcement.

Informa PLC has announced an update on its share buyback programme, committing a minimum of £200 million in 2025 to enhance shareholder returns. Recently, the company purchased 170,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue and potentially increase the value of remaining shares, reflecting Informa’s strategic focus on capital allocation and shareholder value enhancement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INF) stock is a Buy with a £10.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Informa stock, see the GB:INF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INF is a Outperform.

Informa has shown commendable financial performance and a very positive outlook from its earnings call, which significantly boosts its stock score. While technical indicators also support a positive trend, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, slightly offsetting the overall score.

More about Informa

Informa PLC is an international group specializing in B2B events, B2B digital services, and academic markets. The company focuses on delivering value through its diverse portfolio of services and products aimed at facilitating business connections and knowledge sharing across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 4,862,945

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.63B

