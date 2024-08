Infomedia Ltd (AU:IFM) has released an update.

Infomedia Ltd has announced the cessation of over 1.2 million of its Share Appreciation Rights due to unmet conditions, effective August 27, 2024. This notification, issued to the ASX, marks a change in the company’s outstanding securities. Investors are advised that these securities have lapsed and no longer carry conditional rights.

