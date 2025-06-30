InFocus Group Addresses Director’s Undisclosed Trading Activities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

InFocus Group Holdings Limited has issued a director interest notice concerning Mr. Kenny Woo, revealing previously undisclosed trading activities and a relevant interest in 10,700,000 shares that pre-dated his directorship. The company has taken steps to address this oversight by reinforcing its disclosure policies and educating its directors on their reporting obligations, ensuring compliance with ASX requirements in the future.

More about Frugl Group Limited

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company with expertise in data analytics, software and platform development, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It operates through four business units: InFocus Analytics, the Frugl Grocery app, and software development consultancy houses Onify and Prodigy9, providing enterprise-scale capabilities across various technological domains.

Average Trading Volume: 6,643,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.42M

