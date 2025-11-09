Info Edge to Host Conference Call on Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Info Edge India Ltd. ( (IN:NAUKRI) ) is now available.

Info Edge (India) Limited announced it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. This call, scheduled for November 12, 2025, provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Info Edge India Ltd.

Info Edge (India) Limited operates in the online classifieds industry, focusing on recruitment, real estate, education, and matrimony services. It is known for its flagship brand Naukri.com, a leading job portal in India.

Average Trading Volume: 44,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 872.5B INR

Learn more about NAUKRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue