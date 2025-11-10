InflaRx Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Highlighting Operational Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from InflaRx ( (IFRX) ) is now available.

InflaRx N.V. has released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The company reported revenues of €123,819 for the three months and €166,212 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Despite these revenues, the company faced significant losses, with a gross loss of €2,345,945 for the nine-month period. The financial results highlight the challenges InflaRx faces in managing its operational costs, particularly in research and development, which significantly impact its financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (IFRX) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InflaRx stock, see the IFRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IFRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IFRX is a Neutral.

InflaRx’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by ongoing losses and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis provides a slightly more neutral outlook, but valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio further weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed.

To see Spark’s full report on IFRX stock, click here.

More about InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a biotechnology company based in Jena, Germany, with its principal place of business in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The company specializes in developing treatments for inflammatory diseases and operates through its subsidiaries in Germany and the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 1,082,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $82.57M

Find detailed analytics on IFRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue