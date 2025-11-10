InflaRx Announces Positive Phase 2a Results for INF904 in HS and CSU

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

InflaRx ( (IFRX) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, InflaRx announced positive topline results from its Phase 2a study of INF904 in treating HS and CSU. The study demonstrated rapid and clinically meaningful improvements in patients, with no serious adverse events reported. These results highlight INF904’s potential as a transformative treatment in these conditions, supporting further development into Phase 2b trials. The company is actively engaging with potential collaborators to expedite development and capitalize on the growing interest in the C5aR mechanism.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IFRX is a Neutral.

InflaRx’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by ongoing losses and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis provides a slightly more neutral outlook, but valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio further weigh down the score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed.

More about InflaRx

InflaRx N.V. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Jena, Germany, specializing in anti-inflammatory therapeutics that target the complement system. The company is focused on developing its orally administered small-molecule C5aR inhibitor, INF904, for treating conditions such as hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).

Average Trading Volume: 1,082,007

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $82.57M

