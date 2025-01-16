Infinity Development Holdings Announces Important Dates for AGM and Dividend Qualification

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited announced the closure of its register of members for determining entitlements to attend and vote at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to qualify for the proposed final dividend. The register will be closed from 19 February to 24 February 2025 for the AGM and from 28 February to 3 March 2025 for the dividend, during which no share transfers will be processed. Shareholders must lodge transfer documents by specified deadlines to qualify for these entitlements.

Infinity Development Holdings Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. It operates within the financial sector and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

