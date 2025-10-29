Infinitii ai Reports Growth and Launches New Solutions to Drive Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

infinitii ai ( (TSE:IAI) ) has shared an announcement.

Infinitii ai reported a 12% increase in revenue and a 21% decrease in losses for FY2025, alongside the launch of new mobile and dashboard solutions aimed at expanding sales. The company successfully grew its U.S. market presence and maintained a strong position in Canada, with significant market share among wastewater utilities. The introduction of new products at WEFTEC 2025 received positive feedback, highlighting the demand for accessible predictive analytics solutions. These developments are expected to attract new customers, facilitate upselling, and engage more user groups, driving future sales growth.

Spark's Take on TSE:IAI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:IAI is a Underperform.

Infinitii ai shows potential in revenue growth, but significant financial and valuation challenges weigh heavily on its overall stock score. The company’s high leverage and negative equity raise concerns, and technical indicators suggest bearish momentum. The lack of profitability underlines the need for substantial operational improvements.

infinitii ai

Infinitii ai is a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software, focusing on Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that utilize time-series data. Since 2014, the company has been a trusted provider for major North American water infrastructure utilities, offering products under the infinitii dataworks platform, including its flagship product, infinitii flowworks. Infinitii ai supports reliable AI-driven engineering decisions for operations managers, directors, consulting engineers, data analysts, and modelers, enhancing system performance monitoring and optimization.

Average Trading Volume: 247,246

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.98M

