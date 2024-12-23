Infini Resources Unveils Promising Uranium Survey Results

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.

Infini Resources Limited has announced promising results from an expanded UAV magnetic survey at their Portland Creek Uranium Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The survey reveals a unique geological setting with high-grade soil anomalies, indicating the site’s potential for a significant undiscovered uranium deposit. The company is set to commence drilling in late January, aiming to explore the high-priority Talus Prospect.

