Infini Resources Ltd Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Date

An update from Infini Resources Ltd. ( (AU:I88) ) is now available.

Infini Resources Ltd has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held on November 26, 2025, with further details to be provided to shareholders later. The company also noted the deadline for director nominations is October 8, 2025. This announcement underscores Infini’s commitment to maintaining transparency and governance, potentially impacting its operational strategies and stakeholder engagement.

More about Infini Resources Ltd.

Infini Resources Ltd is an Australian energy metals company focused on mineral exploration for uranium and lithium in Canada and Western Australia. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of assets, including both greenfield and advanced brownfield projects, with a mission to enhance shareholder wealth through exploration growth and mine development.

