Infield Minerals Corp Updates Trading Symbol and Amends Gold Property Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Infield Minerals Corp ( (TSE:INFD) ).

Infield Minerals Corp has announced a change in its trading symbol on the TSX Venture Exchange from ‘INFD’ to ‘IN’, effective October 24, 2025. This change is intended to improve brand alignment without affecting the company’s capitalization or requiring any action from shareholders. Additionally, Infield has amended its option agreement for the Kings Canyon oxide gold property in Utah, adjusting the payment schedule to better align with its exploration objectives and reduce near-term funding requirements.

More about Infield Minerals Corp

Infield Minerals Corp is a company focused on exploring gold within the U.S. Great Basin. Founded in 2020, it aims to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions, and sustainable development of high-quality, high-potential assets for the social and economic benefits of its stakeholders. The company is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

Average Trading Volume: 70,091

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.79M

For detailed information about INFD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue