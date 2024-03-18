Indivior PLC Reports Major Shareholding Change

Indivior plc (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has notified stakeholders of a significant change in share ownership, with Societe Generale’s voting rights crossing the notifiable threshold on March 15, 2024. The total voting rights held by Societe Generale after the change stands at 5.7688%, resulting from both share possession and financial instruments like Contracts for Difference. The notification was completed and disclosed in London on March 18, 2024.

