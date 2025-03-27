Indivior PLC Publishes 2025 AGM Notice and Governance Updates

The latest announcement is out from Indivior ( (GB:INDV) ).

Indivior PLC has announced the publication of its Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on its website. The meeting is scheduled for May 8, 2025, in London. The company has also submitted necessary documents to the UK Financial Conduct Authority for inspection, including proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and a letter on the Directors’ Remuneration Policy. This announcement is part of Indivior’s compliance with regulatory requirements and provides shareholders with important information regarding governance and policy changes.

More about Indivior

YTD Price Performance: -27.20%

Average Trading Volume: 331,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £925.6M

