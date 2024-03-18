Indivior PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Indivior plc (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has reported the repurchase of 24,918 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 1,609.00 and 1,656.00, with the intention to cancel all acquired shares. The transaction, conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, leaves Indivior with 136,117,501 ordinary shares carrying voting rights, post-cancellation. This share buyback is part of the company’s capital management strategy and was executed as ‘On Exchange’ transactions.

