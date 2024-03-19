Indivior PLC Announces Share Buy-Back

Indivior plc (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has recently repurchased 34,301 of its own ordinary shares for cancellation, conducted through Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc with prices ranging from 1,606.00 to 1,628.00 per share. Following this transaction, the total number of voting shares in Indivior now stands at 136,083,200. This buy-back is a part of the company’s effort to manage share capital, and the details provided may be used by shareholders for regulatory notification requirements.

