Indivior plc (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior PLC has disclosed that on March 14, 2024, Richard Simkin, Chief Commercial Officer, sold 61,285 ordinary shares at £16.30 each, resulting in a remaining interest of 117,590 shares in the company. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange and is in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.