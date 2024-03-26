Indivior Executes Share Buyback and Cancellation

Indivior plc (GB:INDV) has released an update.

Indivior plc has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 23,868 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from £16.32 to £16.56 per share, through transactions executed by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. Post-transaction, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in Indivior stands at 135,963,797, a figure critical for shareholders in determining their notification obligations.

For further insights into GB:INDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.