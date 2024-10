Indigo Exploration (TSE:IXI) has released an update.

Indigo Exploration has secured $170,000 in loans to fund exploration on its Hot Property and for general working capital, offering lenders a 10% annual interest and 680,000 bonus shares. The loan agreements await TSX Venture Exchange approval and include participation from company directors, constituting a related party transaction.

For further insights into TSE:IXI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.