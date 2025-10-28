India’s Industrial Output Beats Estimates, Boosts Market Sentiment

India’s industrial production grew by 4.0% year-on-year, slightly down from the previous month’s 4.1%. This marginal decrease indicates a relatively stable industrial output, maintaining a similar growth pace as before.

The actual industrial production figure surpassed analyst estimates of 2.6%, suggesting stronger-than-expected industrial activity. This positive surprise is likely to boost investor confidence, particularly in manufacturing and industrial sectors, potentially leading to short-term gains in related stocks. The market impact may be sentiment-driven as investors reassess growth prospects.

