Indiana Resources Limited has informed the market about a change in the holdings of director Bronwyn Barnes, who acquired an additional 550,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an off-market trade valued at $38,500. Following the acquisition, Barnes’s direct and indirect holdings through various trusts have been updated, but no disposals were reported.

