Indian Terrain Fashions Releases Q2 FY’26 Financial Results

Indian Terrain Fashions Limited ( (IN:INDTERRAIN) ) just unveiled an update.

Indian Terrain Fashions Limited has released an investor presentation detailing its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Indian Terrain Fashions Limited

Indian Terrain Fashions Limited operates in the fashion industry, focusing on the production and sale of apparel. The company is known for its range of clothing products, primarily targeting the men’s fashion segment in India.

Average Trading Volume: 14,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2B INR

