Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Performance for Q2 2025

An update from Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. ( (IN:INDIANHUME) ) is now available.

Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. has released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in total income and net profit compared to the same period last year, indicating strong operational performance. The results were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors, reflecting the company’s solid financial standing and positive outlook for stakeholders.

Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd. operates in the construction industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of hume pipes and other related products. The company is known for its expertise in water supply projects and infrastructure development, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,269

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 18.53B INR

