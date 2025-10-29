Indel B S.p.A. Calls for Ordinary Meeting to Appoint Auditors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Indel B S.p.A. ( (IT:INDB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Indel B S.p.A. has announced an ordinary meeting scheduled for December 1, 2025, to discuss the appointment of statutory auditors for the years 2026-2034. The meeting will be conducted exclusively via telecommunications, and shareholders are required to grant proxy to a designated representative to participate and vote on resolutions. This approach underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining structured governance and ensuring shareholder engagement in key financial decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:INDB) stock is a Hold with a EUR21.00 price target.

More about Indel B S.p.A.

Indel B S.p.A. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing refrigeration systems and related products. The company is known for its innovative solutions in mobile refrigeration and air conditioning, catering to various market segments including automotive, leisure, and hospitality.

Average Trading Volume: 2,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €110.2M

