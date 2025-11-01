Indegene Limited Opens Trading Window Post Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Indegene Limited ( (IN:INDGN) ).

Indegene Limited has announced the opening of its trading window starting November 2, 2025, in accordance with SEBI regulations and the company’s insider trading code. This move follows the approval and declaration of the company’s financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, allowing designated persons and insiders to trade in the company’s equity shares until further notice.

More about Indegene Limited

Indegene Limited operates in the healthcare solutions industry, offering services and products that focus on enhancing healthcare and life sciences operations. The company is known for its expertise in providing technology-driven solutions to improve clinical, commercial, and marketing outcomes for healthcare organizations.

Average Trading Volume: 18,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 129.8B INR

