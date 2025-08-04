Incyte’s Promising Study Completion: Tafasitamab and Parsaclisib in B-cell Malignancies

Incyte Corporation (($CC:INCY.CUR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Incyte Corporation recently completed a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1b/2a Basket Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Efficacy of Combination Therapy With the Anti CD19 Monoclonal Antibody Tafasitamab and the PI3Kδ Inhibitor Parsaclisib in Adult Participants With Relapsed/Refractory Non Hodgkin Lymphoma or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.’ The study aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of combining tafasitamab and parsaclisib for treating relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, offering potential new treatment avenues for these challenging conditions.

The study tested two drugs: tafasitamab, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody, and parsaclisib, a PI3Kδ inhibitor. These drugs were combined to evaluate their effectiveness in treating various types of B-cell malignancies, including different forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

This interventional study was designed as a single-group, open-label trial without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants were allocated to disease-specific cohorts based on their underlying disease histology, and the study aimed to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose for the drug combination.

The study began on September 16, 2021, and was last updated on August 1, 2025. The completion of the study marks a significant milestone, as it provides critical data on the safety and potential efficacy of the drug combination.

The completion of this study could positively impact Incyte Corporation’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in the company’s ability to develop innovative cancer treatments. With the study’s results potentially positioning Incyte ahead of competitors in the oncology market, investor sentiment may see a boost, reflecting optimism about future product offerings and market share growth.

The study is completed, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

