Income Financial Trust Declares August Distribution

Income Financial Trust 1999-1.1.19 Trust Units ( ($TSE:INC.UN) ) has provided an announcement.

Income Financial Trust has announced a monthly distribution of $0.07075 per unit, payable on August 8, 2025, to unit holders recorded as of July 31, 2025. This distribution aligns with their policy of a 10% annualized rate based on the volume weighted average market price, maintaining a stable yield for investors.

More about Income Financial Trust 1999-1.1.19 Trust Units

Income Financial Trust invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies, including prominent Canadian and U.S. banks, life insurance, and investment firms.

YTD Price Performance: 86.22%

Average Trading Volume: 5,629

