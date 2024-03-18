Income Financial Trust Announces Monthly Payout

Income Financial Trust 1999-1.1.19 Trust Units (TSE:INC.UN) has released an update.

Income Financial Trust has announced a monthly distribution of $0.06258 per trust unit, with the payment date set for April 10, 2024, for unitholders recorded as of March 28, 2024. Since its inception, the trust has paid out $38.21 per unit in total distributions, targeting a stable yield of 10.00% based on the volume weighted average market price of the units. Income Financial invests in a diversified portfolio of leading North American financial services companies.

