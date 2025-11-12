Income Asset Management Announces Board Renewal with New Chair and Managing Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Income Asset Management Group Limited ( (AU:IAM) ) is now available.

Income Asset Management Group Limited has announced a significant board renewal with the appointment of Ms. Danielle Press as the new Chair of the Board, following the retirement of Executive Chair Mr. John Nantes. Additionally, the company’s CEO, Mr. Jon Lechte, has been appointed to the Board as Managing Director. This leadership transition is seen as a strategic move to continue the company’s growth and stability, leveraging the substantial experience of the refreshed Board and the talented fixed income team in Australia.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IAM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.08 price target.

More about Income Asset Management Group Limited

Income Asset Management Group Limited is a full-service investment house specializing in bond and loan markets. The company provides investors, advisers, and portfolio managers with a robust platform for researching, executing, and managing income investments. With over $2.6 billion in funds under administration, IAM offers leading debt origination advice and execution, as well as investment advice and sales to advisers and direct investors.

YTD Price Performance: 3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,597,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.93M

