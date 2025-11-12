Income Asset Management Announces AGM Results with Strong Shareholder Support

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Income Asset Management Group Limited ( (AU:IAM) ).

Income Asset Management Group Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed with substantial shareholder support. The Remuneration Report was notably approved with over 94% of votes, negating the need for a conditional spill resolution. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence and supports the company’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IAM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.08 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Income Asset Management Group Limited stock, see the AU:IAM Stock Forecast page.

More about Income Asset Management Group Limited

Income Asset Management is a full-service investment house specializing in bond and loan markets. It provides investors, advisers, and portfolio managers with a platform to research, execute, and manage income investments, with over $2.6 billion in funds under administration. The company offers debt origination advice, execution, investment advice, and sales to advisers and direct investors.

YTD Price Performance: 3.12%

Average Trading Volume: 1,597,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.93M

