Incitec Pivot Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Incitec Pivot Limited (AU:IPL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Incitec Pivot Limited has reported a change in the director’s interest as John Ho, through Janchor Partners Limited, acquired over one million shares, increasing his total shareholding to over 175.7 million shares. The transaction was conducted via an on-market trade at an average price of $3.0078 per share. This move highlights a significant increase in investment by a key director, which may pique the interest of investors tracking changes in corporate leadership stakes.

For further insights into AU:IPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.