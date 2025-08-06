Inchcape Executes Share Buyback as Part of Strategic Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Inchcape plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 132,255 ordinary shares at an average price of 668.94 pence per share. This move is part of a broader buyback program initiated on 4 March 2025, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £1140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Outperform.

Inchcape’s attractive valuation and solid financial performance are major strengths, supported by strategic share buybacks. However, technical analysis indicates short-term bearish momentum, which may be a concern for some investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:INCH stock, click here.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, providing services related to the sale and distribution of vehicles. The company focuses on enhancing its market presence through strategic initiatives such as share buyback programs.

Average Trading Volume: 973,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.55B

For an in-depth examination of INCH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue