Inchcape Executes Share Buyback as Part of Ongoing Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Inchcape ( (GB:INCH) ) has issued an announcement.

Inchcape plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 119,248 ordinary shares at an average price of 677.47 pence per share. This move is part of their ongoing buyback program initiated in March 2025, aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INCH) stock is a Buy with a £1140.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Inchcape stock, see the GB:INCH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INCH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INCH is a Neutral.

Inchcape’s overall stock score is moderate, supported by strong financial performance and attractive valuation. However, bearish technical indicators present a risk, balanced by positive corporate actions like the share buyback program.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:INCH stock, click here.

More about Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates in the automotive distribution and retail industry, focusing on the sale and distribution of vehicles and associated services across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 973,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £2.55B

See more data about INCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue