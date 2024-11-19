Inchcape Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

Inchcape PLC has repurchased 176,063 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with prices ranging from 767.00p to 780.50p per share. This move, executed through Jefferies International Limited, is part of their broader initiative to enhance shareholder value, having already spent over £108 million since August 2024. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 399,243,677.

